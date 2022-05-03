A woman whose life was threatened by cancer has given birth to a "little miracle" baby after pioneering treatment.

Sammy Gray, 26, feared chemotherapy had left her infertile but had son Walter after CAR-T cell therapy trained her body to fight back against the cancer.

Ms Gray, of Blackpool, Lancashire, become one of the first in the UK to give birth following the treatment on 23 February at The Christie in Manchester.

She told BBC Breakfast she "never thought in a million years" she would be able to have another baby.

