Dress designs worn by the Royal Family including the Queen during the 1950s and 1960s are back on the market.

Manchester-based fashion brand Joanie Clothing has united with textiles company Horrockses to bring the designs back to life.

Horrockses in Preston took the clothing market by storm after World War Two when Lancashire was at the centre of the world's textile industry but it ceased trading as a label in 1983.

The new designs will continue to be made in the North West in keeping with Horrockses' history.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk