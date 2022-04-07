An independent school has renovated a house on its grounds to host a family of Ukrainian refugees.

Students from Rossall School near Fleetwood, Lancashire, have been preparing the property for a mother and her two sons who have fled the Russian invasion.

Yuliia, 33, and her sons Oleg, eight, and Volodymor,three, left the city of Kharkiv.

Head master Jeremy Quartermain said they felt "fortunate to be able to help".

