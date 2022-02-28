The aunt of a vulnerable woman who was starved to death by her mother has told how the family has been left "broken" and wishing for a life sentence.

Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down's syndrome, died at her home in Blackpool in August 2019.

Elaine Clarke, 49, was jailed for nine years and seven months last week after admitting gross negligence manslaughter at Preston Crown Court.

Her sister Susan Muggridge said: "She should have got life."

