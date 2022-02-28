More must be done to help refugees caught up in the conflict in Ukraine, says the head of a Preston-based charity sending clothes to the crisis-hit country.

The International Aid Trust is packing up items to be distributed at its centres in Ukraine, as the UN says half a million people have fled their homes since Russia started its invasion.

Rev Bernard Cocker told BBC North West Tonight: "Our heart is broken; we have family in Ukraine.

"We worked there for 30 years and have staff on the ground who have been with us all that time."

He said one of the trust's churches alone had "50 needy families in the basement and we are clothing and feeding them".

