The mother of a highly vulnerable child has said people with weakened immune systems will be "terrified to leave their homes" as Covid restrictions end.

Laura, from Blackpool, told how her 10-year-old son Winston has remained at home for almost two years since the start of the pandemic.

She said removing isolation rules for positive cases and ending free testing for the virus was "really dangerous".

The government said it was "important" high risk groups had the right advice.