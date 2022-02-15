A care home in Lancashire is busy again with visitors after Covid-19 rules changes.

The Sands Care Home in Morecambe has benefited from the government rule changes which were brought in last month.

Roger Gittins took his 95-year-old mother Sonia out for a walk along the prom. Mrs Gittins said "it was lovely to be out".

