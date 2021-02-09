"We go home at night sometimes in tears," the founder of a Blackpool soup kitchen says.

"When the place has [run] out of food and we have still have 10, 20 people arriving and we're trying to come up with food that isn't there, it's not a very nice feeling," Mark Butcher, from Amazing Graze, said.

He said the community cafe was feeding double the number of people it did last year but battling with a "massive" drop in donations because people can no longer afford to help.

"We do feel that we are letting people down then," he added.