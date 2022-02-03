Energy bills leave Preston mum under 'so much stress'

A single mother who has to use food banks to make sure she can pay rising energy costs said the situation leaves her dealing with "so much stress".

Amanda, from Preston, has about £10 left each month after bills.

She said she survived by often paying late and bringing "duvets downstairs with hot water bottles" to keep her and her daughter warm.

A rise in the energy price cap means about 18 million UK households will pay an extra £693 a year from April.

