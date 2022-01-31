Two brothers-in-law are celebrating making it into the Guinness Book of World Records for pulling a van the furthest distance in 24 hours.

James Baker and John Darwen from Blackpool hauled the one-and-a-half ton vehicle around Stanley Park in the seaside town.

They said they were left exhausted but thrilled after setting a new record of 22.1 miles (35.7km).

