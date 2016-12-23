A herd of alpacas has been dining out on old Christmas trees for a belated festive feast.

The team at Lowland Farm Alpacas in Blackpool has been feeding the animals, which are usually found in South America, donated trees.

They provide a substitute for the plants normally found on the continent.

Mike Barnes, a volunteer at the farm, said it was "good for recycling and the environment".

