People have been urged to consider taking on a rescue dog, rather than buying a puppy during the festive season.

The RSPCA in Blackpool said people should "adopt, not shop", as there were hundreds of dogs that needed rehoming.

Ella Alves, who works at the charity, said knowing a dog had found its "forever home" was the "best feeling in the world".

"It is definitely more rewarding getting a rescue dog," she added.

