As the prime minister pledges to increase the number of booster vaccinations to stop the NHS being overwhelmed by "a tidal wave" of Omicron, staff at a hospital in Lancashire say they are already facing huge pressure caring for increasing numbers of patients while still dealing with Covid.

Dr Georgina Robertson, Royal Blackburn Hospital's clinical director for emergency medicine, told BBC North West Tonight that A&E had "become the default for people to go to when they don't know where to turn".

But that has left the hospital "struggling with overcrowding" leaving patient left in corridors as they wait to be admitted.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk