BBC News

Blackpool Grand Theatre: Costume team makes 10,000 panto outfits

With panto season upon us - oh yes it is! - a team of designers and tailors have been preparing 10,000 costumes for productions across the land.

From headdresses to shoes, workers at Blackpool Grand Theatre have been weaving their sparkly magic.

Costume designer Elizabeth Dennis said: "It's a relief to get them out because it gets quite pressured towards the end."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Lancashire