Engineers are building a tiny railway crossing for wild hazel dormice in a bid to save the endangered species from extinction.

It is hoped the bridge will help to establish new populations in Morecambe Bay, Lancashire.

The aim is to link nesting sites, which are currently divided by the existing railway line.

According to the People's Trust for Endangered Species, hazel dormice have nearly halved in population over the last 20 years.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk