Burnley's captain Ben Mee has backed a campaign that provides mental health support for parents of premature babies.

The Premier League star and his wife Sarah visited BBC Breakfast on World Prematurity Day with their daughter, Olive, who was born 16 weeks premature in May 2020.

The pair said they hoped they could "get knowledge out there" for parents who were in a similar position.

