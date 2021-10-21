Towns like Blackpool and Morecambe in Lancashire and Southport in Merseyside are well known tourist destinations.

But behind the bright lights are some of the most deprived areas in the country.

BBC North West Tonight's Health Correspondent Gill Dummigan has visited Morecambe to find out why there has been a renewed focus on the issue.

This includes going behind the scenes of a GP surgery, which has formed a team to carry out home visits due a higher than average number of elderly and infirm patients.

