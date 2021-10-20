Derelict guesthouses in Blackpool are being transformed into new homes in an attempt to address the need for affordable housing.

They are being spruced up by housing company MyBlackpoolHome, which works with the council, before being rented out.

Managing director Daniel Galvin said it was hoped the move would help stop tenants "bouncing from one landlord to another".

A decent home gives people the chance to find a job and raise a family, he added.

