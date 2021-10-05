Lorry drivers have spoken about their working conditions amid a UK shortage of HGV drivers, which has hit petrol and food deliveries.

The crisis is due to a combination of Covid, Brexit and other factors.

"You get treated far better abroad than you do here [in the UK]," said one driver who was parked at a stop in Lancashire, which he said had good facilities compared to others in the UK.

He told BBC North West Tonight he believed there was not a shortage of drivers, but that many had "had enough of putting up with places" to park in that were "disgusting".

