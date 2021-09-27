A woman who was treated in hospital for Covid-19 has said being vaccinated saved her life.

Jean was treated in one of Royal Preston Hospital's "red rooms", the areas set aside in the institution for coronavirus patients.

"When my son rang the ambulance, I didn't think I was going to come out," she said.

"You've got to have the jab.

"If I hadn't had it, I think I would be dead by now."

