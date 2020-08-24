A woman with cerebral palsy says she has "come out of her shell" after being referred to a garden project through social prescribing.

That is when healthcare professionals link people to community groups for support.

Sara Lee reached out for help after feeling isolated and has said her confidence has improved since attending Blackpool Community Farm in Lancashire.

The green project, which is run by Groundwork, aims to reconnect people with nature, combat social isolation and improve wellbeing.

