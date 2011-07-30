A man is bouncing 14 miles (22.5km) on a space hopper along the Lancashire coastline to raise money for a hospice.

David Kay, 54, has raised more than £10,000 for Trinity Hospice in Blackpool in his attempt to hop from Fleetwood to Lytham.

Mr Kay, who is a nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said he was "absolutely shattered" halfway through the challenge.

