A woman who spent eight months in hospital with long Covid complications has made it to the beach after learning to walk again.

Healthcare worker Jess Cook became ill with Covid in January, before suffering a spinal stroke.

The 24-year-old mother, who is from Blackpool, went for her first trip to see the sea on Wednesday.

"It makes me feel like I am home again," she told BBC North West Tonight.

