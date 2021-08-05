CCTV footage showing the last moment before an innocent 19-year-old law student was mistakenly murdered in a botched drive-by shooting has been released.

Seven men have been jailed for life for murdering Aya Hachem in Blackburn in May last year.

The footage shows her walking past Quickshine Tyres on her way to the supermarket before she was fatally shot at from a Toyota Avensis.

Tyre firm boss Feroz Suleman, 40, had arranged the execution of a rival businessman but the gunman he hired shot dead Ms Hachem instead.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 34 years in prison.