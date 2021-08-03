The mother of a teenager killed in a botched drive-by shooting has spoken of her heartache after seven men were convicted of her murder.

Aya Hachem, 19, was mistakenly shot dead in Blackburn on 17 May last year.

Samar Salame said she was "so proud" of her daughter and she would "remain in our hearts forever".

