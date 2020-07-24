Patients needing critical care in Blackburn have been transferred to other hospitals due to a surge in people needing treatment.

The Royal Blackburn Hospital in Lancashire is facing huge pressures as it deals with the latest wave of coronavirus patients.

Linda Gregson, a matron at the hospital, said: "The whole of the critical care unit, as it was, is now back to being a Covid [ward]."

She said the unit has "far too many" patients to cope with at this time.

