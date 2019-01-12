Woman speaks out over Elvis performer rape ordeal

A woman raped by an Elvis impersonator when she was a 15-year-old dancer has said "he no longer controls her life" after he was finally put behind bars.

Kirsty McKell was abused by Clayton Sandlin in 2002 when he was starring in a show on Blackpool's Central Pier.

She has taken the rare step of waiving her right to anonymity to urge other victims of sexual abuse to speak out.

Ms McKell, 34, said she could "move on" after Sandlin, 62, was jailed for eight years almost 20 years later.

