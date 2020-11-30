A farmer who owns a meadow which has not been ploughed for more than 700 years has said she hopes to keep the tradition going within her family.

Emma Robinson said Gazegill Farm, near Pendle Hill in Lancashire, has been part of her family "since forever".

It was made a biological heritage site after 80 different species of plant and grass were discovered in the fields.

Ms Robinson said she was "so proud" of her ancestors and added she hopes her children will take the site on when they grow up.

