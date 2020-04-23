A hairdresser who has been styling in her home salon for 65 years has said that even at the age of 91, she has no intention of hanging up her scissors and comb.

Margaret Sherlock, who is thought to be Britain's oldest hairdresser, opened her salon in Chorley, Lancashire, in her front room in June 1956 and said she has "loved every minute" of her career.

"I never bother whether I'm the oldest or the youngest, I just get on with it," she said.

