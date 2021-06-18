A healthcare worker has told of her determination to return home and "be mum again" after a six-month spell in hospital suffering a rare reaction to Covid-19.

Jess Cook, from Blackpool, suffered a spinal blood clot and has had to learn to walk again.

The 24-year-old is now looking forward to getting home to her three-year-old son.

Even being able to make a cup of tea again felt like "such an achievement", she said.