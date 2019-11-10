A mum who was diagnosed with cancer shortly after giving birth has urged women who might be scared of undergoing screening to keep their appointments.

Liz Long's first test came back negative, but a follow-up showed she had cervical cancer and she had to have a hysterectomy.

The mother-of-one from Chorley said although the operation meant she could not have more children, she was grateful the routine test had saved her life.

She said anyone who was worried about the process being painful should think about what they were willing to go through for cosmetic reasons, adding: "Waxes don't save your lives [but] smear tests do."

