A child has died and four adults have been injured in a suspected gas explosion in Heysham, Lancashire.

Firefighters, police and ambulances were sent to Mallowdale Avenue in the early hours of Sunday.

Two houses collapsed and a third property was seriously damaged, Lancashire Police said.

A young child died in the blast, which happened at 02:40 BST, and the force said two men and two women had been taken to hospital.

"The family [of the child] have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this distressing time," the force said.