An animal sanctuary is urging people to make their gardens safe for hedgehogs as they come out of hibernation.

Woodlands Animal Sanctuary in Ormskirk, Lancashire helped more than 1000 injured hedgehogs in 2020.

Izzy Lewis, who works there, asked people to check long grass before they use strimmers or mowers in their gardens.

She said leaving dry cat or dog food for the hedgehogs could "really make a difference".

