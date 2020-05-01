A man who has helped bury dozens of Muslims who died with Covid-19 in one of England's worst-affected towns has spoken about the daily pressures of his role.

Imran Patel, who is a volunteer at Blackburn Muslim Burial Society, has helped with 340 interments at the town's Pleasington Cemetery in the last 12 months, of which 200 were for people who had died with coronavirus.

He said it had been "a very difficult time for the Muslim community".

"We never would have imagined we'd all go through a year as we have this year," he added.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk