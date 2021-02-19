A "reckless and despicable" driver who purposely drove his car at two people in a nightclub queue has been jailed.

Lee Clarke, 23, from Rossendale in Lancashire, accelerated towards the line outside Revival nightclub in Rawtenstall on Christmas Eve in 2019.

He had earlier been involved in a dispute with a man and a woman, Lancashire Police said.

Clarke, of Bacup Road, admitted dangerous driving and two assaults and was jailed for six-and-a-half years.

