A man who found himself homeless at the age of 18 says finding work through a charity that works with young people has helped him turn his life around.

Thomas Pemberton, from Blackburn, said he struggled with his mental health and felt like he was "at a dead end" but "it all turned round" the day he visited the Prince's Trust.

Now 22, he has found work in the laundry department at the East Lancashire Hospital Trust and has been named as a finalist in the Homesense Young Achiever of the Year Award.