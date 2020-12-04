A wife who lost her husband to coronavirus after 40 years of marriage has spoken about how becoming "a household of one" has impacted her.

Paul Ramsden was rushed to hospital from his Lytham home after he was taken to hospital with Covid-19 and restrictions meant Jacky never saw him again.

She said she would have "loved to have seen him" and "held his hand" before he died and that having to drive to and from his funeral had been tough.

