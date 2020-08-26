Seaside town welcomes Muslim tourists

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blackpool hoteliers welcome Muslim tourists
Hoteliers in a seaside resort are urging Muslim tourists to come and stay in the town.
Many Muslims visit Blackpool on day trips but don't stay overnight because they require halal food and somewhere to pray.
Hoteliers say a growing number of guest houses now provide Muslim-friendly menus and facilities to make them feel welcome.
26 Aug 2020
