Residents urged to be tested after Covid spike
People in Pendle, Lancashire, are being asked to get tested for Covid-19, even if they are not showing any symptoms.

Residents have been warned stricter lockdown measures could be introduced after the area reported the highest number of cases in the country last week.

A local community group is now making door-to-door visits to help people understand how the test works.

  • 20 Aug 2020
