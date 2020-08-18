CCTV shows alleged intruder before robbery

Video

A man has been arrested after two elderly victims were knifed in "deplorable" attacks in their homes.

A 94-year-old man awoke to find the offender standing over him at his home in Poulton, Lancashire, on Monday night.

When he refused to hand over any money, he was slashed with a knife.

A similar earlier attack on an 89-year-old in the same town, six days earlier on 11 August, is believed to be linked, Lancashire Police said.

The force has released CCTV of the alleged intruder walking around the side of the 89-year-old man's house and wants anyone with information to come forward.