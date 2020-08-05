Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lancaster residents moved to safety after homes flooded
About 20 residents from sheltered accommodation have been taken to a rest centre in Lancaster after heavy rain caused flooding to their homes.
Emergency services helped people living in Lentworth Drive, Scotforth, move to St Paul's Church hall.
The flooding was exacerbated by debris, including a plastic roadworks barrier which had been pulled off, causing a blockage to Burrow Beck, the Environment Agency (EA) said.
It also caused flooding to a substation leaving about 40 properties without power.
05 Aug 2020
