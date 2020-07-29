Media player
Coronavirus: Blackpool intensive care unit applauds last Covid-19 patient
A man who spent 60 days being treated for coronavirus has become the last patient to leave an intensive care unit in Blackpool.
Roehl Ribaya, 47, arrived at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 29 May and spent 48 days on a ventilator.
The unit has treated 94 serious Covid-19 cases as the seaside town saw a high number of infections.
The father-of-one from St Annes said: "I was sure I was going to die. How can you thank people who saved your life?"
