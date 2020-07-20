How do people in Blackburn feel about wearing facemasks?
Video

'We don't want to end in lockdown like Leicester'

Blackburn with Darwen's public health director has said he is "reluctant" to impose a local lockdown as coronavirus cases in the borough continue to rise.

Official figures suggest it is overtaking Leicester as England's coronavirus hotspot.

Measures including wearing face coverings in enclosed spaces and limiting the number of visitors from other households have already been introduced.

What do people think about the current tighter restrictions?

