Ex-joiner, 80, becomes a model after Peaky Blinders shoot
An 80-year-old ex-joiner has become a model after stepping in for a Peaky Blinders-inspired photo shoot.

Harry Mountain, from Chorley, Lancashire, was at his photography club when they were one person short for the shoot about the 1920s gangster drama.

Now he says he "can't get enough of it", adding: "What else do I do - sit in a flat?"

  • 18 Jul 2020
