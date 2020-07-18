Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-joiner, 80, becomes model after Peaky Blinders-inspired shoot
An 80-year-old ex-joiner has become a model after stepping in for a Peaky Blinders-inspired photo shoot.
Harry Mountain, from Chorley, Lancashire, was at his photography club when they were one person short for the shoot about the 1920s gangster drama.
Now he says he "can't get enough of it", adding: "What else do I do - sit in a flat?"
-
18 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-53455827/ex-joiner-80-becomes-model-after-peaky-blinders-inspired-shootRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window