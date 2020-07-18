Media player
Blackpool to New Brighton kiteboarders finish 'amazing' ride
Two men have had an "exhilarating" ride down the north-west coastline on their kiteboards.
Justin Evans and Trevor Pitt are the first people to complete the 28-mile kitesurf from Blackpool to New Brighton, Merseyside, reaching up to 40mph.
Mr Pitt said "there were a few hairy bits" but the two-hour trip was "amazing".
18 Jul 2020
