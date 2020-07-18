Meet the first men to kiteboard from Blackpool to New Brighton
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Blackpool to New Brighton kiteboarders finish 'amazing' ride

Two men have had an "exhilarating" ride down the north-west coastline on their kiteboards.

Justin Evans and Trevor Pitt are the first people to complete the 28-mile kitesurf from Blackpool to New Brighton, Merseyside, reaching up to 40mph.

Mr Pitt said "there were a few hairy bits" but the two-hour trip was "amazing".

  • 18 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Teenager kitesurfs English Channel