Volunteers make meals for Windrush generation in Preston
A community group has been making about 130 meals to help elderly people, including members of the Windrush generation, in Preston, Lancashire.
The Windrush generation refers to people who arrived between 1948 and 1971 from Caribbean countries, as a response to post-war labour shortages in the UK.
The name is taken from the ship MV Empire Windrush, which docked in Essex, on 22 June 1948, bringing workers from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and other islands.
13 Jun 2020
