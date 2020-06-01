Helicopter used to tackle moorland blaze
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Darwen fire: Helicopter drops water on moorland blaze

A helicopter has been used to tackle a moorland fire in Lancashire.

The aircraft dropped water over Darwen Moor as firefighters continue to battle the fire which started on Sunday.

It is believed to have been caused by an unattended barbecue, while another blaze near Clitheroe has been blamed on litter.

  • 01 Jun 2020