Blackpool dad and son restore bikes to donate to NHS staff
A father and son are restoring old broken bikes to donate to NHS staff.
Frank and Ben Kinnon, of Blackpool, Lancashire, said they wanted "to give something back" to health workers to thank them for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
The pair said they were first inspired to fix up unwanted bikes "to do something productive" during lockdown.
But before long a few jobs turned into "a full workshop" and so far they have handed over more than 35 bikes.
27 May 2020
