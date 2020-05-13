Police checking video over arrest attack claim
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lancashire Police review video of Blackpool man's arrest

Police are reviewing video footage of the arrest of man in Blackpool after it was widely shared on social media.

Kyle McCullough, 21, of Kipling Drive, Blackpool, has been charged with a variety of offences after the arrest on Marton Drive on Tuesday.

But video posted on Twitter appears to show an officer hitting Mr McCullough as he arrested him.

  • 13 May 2020