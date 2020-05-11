Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Medics describe what it's like wearing PPE
NHS staff at the Royal Blackburn Hospital explain how wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has changed their working lives.
-
11 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-52626159/medics-describe-what-it-s-like-wearing-ppeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window